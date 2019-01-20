The Beermen notch their first win of the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup behind the one-two combo of Christian Standhardinger and Chris Ross

Published 9:25 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel puffed enough gas to fend off a late rally from Barangay Ginebra and come away with a 99-91 win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 20.

The Gin Kings shaved a deficit as large as 23 points to just 5 with 1:30 minutes left but the Beermen remained composed in the endgame to notch their first win of the season after dropping their conference-opener to Columbian.

Standhardinger was at the forefront of San Miguel's attack with 26 points on top of 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks while Chris Ross churned out 22 points on a 6-of-12 clip from deep with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Beermen led comfortably midway through the 4th, 91-75, until Ginebra clawed its way back into the game with 4 straight triples – the last two coming from LA Tenorio – to narrow the gap at 89-94.

But Marcio Lassiter, who finished with 16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, bailed the Beermen out behind a resouding triple with 1:15 minutes left to extend their lead back to 8.

With stars Terrence Romeo and Alex Cabagnot sidelined due to their respective injuries, Von Pessumal thrived in a starting role with 13 points and 3 rebounds for San Miguel.

Reigning five-time league Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo submitted a quiet 10-point, 11-rebound output in the win.

Tenorio shot the lights out from deep by knocking down 6 of his 8 three-point attempts en route to 24 points but the Gin Kings couldn't keep their winning ways as they fell to 1-1.

Japeth Aguilar had 20 points and 7 boards while Greg Slaughter chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores

San Miguel 99 - Standhardinger 26, Ross 22, Lassiter 16, Pessumal 13, Fajardo 10, Santos 6, Nabong 6, Tubid 0, Zamar 0.

Ginebra 91 - Tenorio 24, Aguilar 20, Slaughter 11, Thompson 9, Devance 6, Teodoro 6, Dela Cruz 4, Ferrer 4, Caguioa 3, Mariano 2, Mercado 2.

Quarters: 20-17, 44-35, 78-57, 99-91.

– Rappler.com