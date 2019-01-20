The former three-time PBA scoring champion is currently nursing a sprained left foot

Published 11:29 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel is taking no chances with Terrence Romeo's sprained left foot, and it could lead to him missing his keenly awaited on-court reunion with ex-team TNT.

Beermen coach Leo Austria bared that the former three-time PBA scoring champion could miss two more games after sitting out their 99-91 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, January 20, in the 2019 Philippine Cup.

Romeo suffered the injury after stepping on Rashawn McCarthy's foot late in the 3rd quarter of San Miguel's monumental 118-124 upset loss to Columbian last Friday.

"Terrence, we don't know yet dahil we don't want to aggravate his injury. I think he will miss two more games siguro," Austria told reporters after the win.

(We don't know how long Terrence will be out because we don't want to aggravate his injury. I think he will miss two more games.)

Incidentally, the Beermen's next game is against the KaTropa, with whom Romeo had a controversial separation after playing only two conferences with the team last season.

Some reports stated that Romeo went AWOL while some revealed that his former TNT teammates wanted him out of the team.

The flashy guard was eventually traded to San Miguel before 2018 ended.

"Titignan ko kung aabot sa next game," Romeo said. "Pero 'di ko kasi puwedeng madaliin eh. Ang importante, nandoon lagi 'yung suporta para sa team."

(I'll see if I can play next game. But I can't rush my recovery. What's important is I'm there to support the team.)

The Beermen and the KaTropa tangle next Sunday, January 27, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com