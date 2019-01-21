The Coach of the Year, the Executive of the Year, and the President's Award highlight the silver anniversary of the awards night

Published 5:59 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA Press Corps (PBAPC) honors the season's finest in its own little way when it holds the silver anniversary celebration of its Awards Night Monday, January 21, at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center in Cubao.

A total of 13 awards will be handed out by the group of print and online sportswriters covering the PBA beat.

Highlight of the presentation is the awarding of the Virgilio "Baby" Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy to Magnolia mentor Chito Victolero, architect of the Hotshots' title triumph in the season-ending Governors Cup.

Sharing the limelight with the 43-year-old Victolero is the Danny Floro Executive of the Year winner Alfrancis Chua, who serves as sports director of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) that swept all PBA titles last season.

Also, the entire PBA board of governors led by chairman Ricky Vargas will be given the President's Award. Vargas – the current Philippine Olympic Committee president – will likewise serve as guest speaker.

For the first time in the 25-year history of the annual tradition – first held in 1993 – the Press Corps is going to confer a first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award, with no less than Alaska team owner Wilfred S. Uytengsu as recipient.

Other awards to be given include Mr Quality Minutes (Vic Manuel), Defensive Player of the Year (John Paul Erram), Game of the Season (Barangay Ginebra-Rain or Shine 3OT), Breakout Player of the Season (Chris Tiu), scoring champion (Stanley Pringle), and Order of Merit (June Mar Fajardo, Paul Lee, and Manuel).

Also in the honor roll are the winners of the All-Interview Team (Yeng Guiao, Joe Devance, Chris Ross, Mike Digregorio, Christian Standhardinger, and Tiu), the All-Rookie Team (Jason Perkins, Jeron Teng, Paul Zamar, Robbie Herndon, and Standhardinger) and the PBA D-League Finals MVP, which will also be handed out for the very first time.

The Press Corps – which is celebrating its 30th founding anniversary – will also recognize all past presidents and senior members who helped lay down the groundwork for the first-ever PBAPC Awards Night.

The two-hour affair will be presented by Cignal TV and hosted by veteran broadcaster Sev Sarmenta and Rizza Diaz. – Rappler.com