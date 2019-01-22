The big man will not see action in TNT's next game, against his former team NLEX

Published 12:48 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – TNT big man Mike Miranda has been fined P30,000 for hitting Phoenix's Justin Chua during the KaTropa's 84-93 overtime loss in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday, January 19.

With barely 15 seconds left and the verdict already settled, Miranda punched Chua in the stomach right after scoring a layup. He was immediately tossed out of the court after earning a flagrant foul penalty 2.

Miranda's sanctions did not end there as the PBA suspended him for one game, meaning he will miss TNT's clash against his former team NLEX on Wednesday, January 23, at the Araneta Coliseum.

In the Philippine Cup last season, when he was still with the Road Warriors, Miranda was fined P20,000 after kicking San Miguel's Chris Ross in the groin area.

Miranda is averaging 5.5 points and 5 rebounds for the KaTropa, who have gone winless in their first two games this conference. – Rappler.com