The 33-year-old, though, admits there are times he misses the grind with his Rain or Shine teammates

Published 3:44 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Tiu has no qualms with his decision to hang up his jersey.

Two weeks since the surprise announcement that he's wrapping up his PBA career, the 33-year-old says he has been turning his attention to his other endeavors, and most importantly, giving more quality time to his wife and two young daughters.

"I think I'm at peace already," Tiu said in a mix of Filipino and English when asked if he has regrets walking away from the league after 6 years with Rain or Shine.

"It's a decision that was supposed to be made 3 years ago so I extended my career already for a few years and I'm glad that I was able to have the chance to play more minutes, especially the last year."

Tiu had a stellar year last season that saw him norm career-highs of 10.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds, making him the winner of Breakout Player of the Year in the 25th PBA Press Corps Awards on January 21.

He obviously still has some gas left in the tank after ending his career with a personal-best 30 points, and Tiu admits there are times when he misses the grind with the Elasto Painters.

Even in his post-retirement blog entry, he revealed that he mulled playing another season or conference.

"Occasionally, I think about it and what it will be like if I were still playing especially with the new Rain or Shine team. They seem to be very fun today and very inspired," he said.

"I'm going to miss playing with those guys and seeing them everyday, chatting with them and working with them. I miss those things. I have no regrets. I'm pretty happy with my decision and I'm sure about it."

But that feeling is usually quashed with the fact that he does not have to juggle professional basketball activities with family time.

"It's not just the amount of time but the quality of the bonding. You're not tired, you're not in a hurry to sleep to wake up early and to be rested the next day for training or for a game," Tiu shared.

"Now, I can plan ahead and really cherish every moment with my family."

Tiu added there's also a sense of relief being a retired PBA player as he transitions to a "new phase of my life."

"[I] felt also relieved in the the way that I don't have anymore commitments with the team because being part of a professional team takes a lot of dedication and commitment," he said.

"To stay in shape, keep getting better and to be able to help the team, that's one thing that's off my back." – Rappler.com