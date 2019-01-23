The Fuel Masters send the Dyip crashing back to earth to notch their first 3 wins in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup

Published 7:16 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix sustained its fiery form for its best start in franchise history after sending Columbian back to earth, 108-98, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 23.

Riding on Matthew Wright's steady offense and a bunch of key players chipping in, the Fuel Masters opened the conference with a 3-0 record – a first in its young franchise.

Wright delivered a game-high 22 points on top of 3 rebounds and 2 assists for a Phoenix squad that started the game off a 12-0 run and never looked back to gain an early lead in the standings.

Calvin Abueva stuffed the stats sheet with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals while Jason Perkins notched a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

JC Intal made his presence felt for the Fuel Masters with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks while the newly engaged LA Revilla frolicked 12 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Dyip made runs here and there to shave their deficit to single digit in multiple occasions – narrowing the gap to just 5 points midway through the 4th – but Phoenix just had too large a lead to succumb.

JP Calvo finished with 18 points for Columbian, which was given a dose of reality after pulling off an upset against San Miguel in its conference-opener to fall to 1-1.

Jackson Corpuz and Eric Camson each had 13 markers while CJ Perez churned out 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in the losing effort.

The Scores

Phoenix 108 - Wright 22, Abueva 16, Perkins 14, Intal 13, Revilla 12, Kramer 8, Marcelo 7, Jazul 6, Chua 4, Mendoza 2, Napoles 2, Dennison 2, Mallari 0.

Columbian 98 - Calvo 18, Camson 13, Corpuz 13, McCarthy 10, Perez 10, Reyes 9, Celda 9, Escoto 8, Khobuntin 6, Agovida 2, Cahilig 0, Cabrera 0, Tabi 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 53-47, 82-72, 108-98.

– Rappler.com