The KaTropa squander a double-digit lead but manage to pull through in crunchtime

Published 10:04 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – TNT finally cracked the winning column after weathering a late storm by NLEX, 85-80, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 23.

Roger Pogoy finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists and hit a clutch three-pointer with under a minute left as the KaTropa rebounded from back-to-back losses to improve to 1-2.

The KaTropa saw their 10-point fourth-quarter lead reduced to just 2 points after two straight Poy Erram buckets for the Road Warriors, 79-77, before Pogoy came to the rescue behind a big triple with 44 seconds left.

An Erram triple and Jayson Castro splitting his free throws left the comeback door ajar for NLEX, 80-83, but Bong Galanza muffed a potential game-tying trey.

Pogoy, who was fouled right after, iced the win by securing his charities.

Don Trollano chalked up 15 points and 7 boards, Ryan Reyes delivered 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals and Brian Heruela chipped in 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in the win.

Not to be undone, Yousef Taha made his presence felt down low with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals for the KaTropa, who led by as much as 14 points.

Galanza submitted a career-high 19 points but that went for naught as the Road Warriors remained winless in 3 games.

Erram had 19 points – with 15 coming in the 4th quarter alone – to go with 7 rebounds and 5 blocks in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 85 - Pogoy 20, Trollano 15, Reyes 11, Heruela 11, Taha 10, Castro 9, Williams 4, Golla 3, Carey 2, Semerad 0.

NLEX 80 - Erram 19, Galanza 19, Paniamogan 10, Fonacier 8, Porter 6, Ighalo 6, Alas 3, Tiongson 3, Quinahan 3, Magat 3, Soyud 0, Baguio 0, Tallo 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 43-41, 69-57, 85-80.

