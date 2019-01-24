The three-year guard is averaging a league-best 23.7 points and a second-running 11.7 rebounds early in the tournament

Published 2:08 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy has transitioned from a defensive stalwart to one of TNT's main offensive threats.

The three-year guard has been at the forefront of his team's attack early in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup, and he delivered once more to steer the KaTropa to their first win after they nosed out NLEX, 85-80, on Wednesday, January 23.

He finished with a game-high 20 points on top of 7 rebounds and 2 assists and scored 5 crucial points in the final minute – including a triple that doused cold water on the Road Warriors' fiery fightback.

"Unang una, parang kinakabahan nga ako sa role na 'yun kasi FEU pa lang, defensive player na talaga ako eh, second na 'yung offense," Pogoy told reporters after the breakthrough win.

(At first, I was nervous with my role because when I was in FEU, I was primarily a defensive player and the offense just comes second.)

"Ngayon, parang tine-take ko as a challenge sa sarili ko 'yun kasi binigyan talaga ako ng play ni coach para lang sa opensa ko."

(But now, I'm taking it as a challenge for myself because coach is running offensive plays through me.)

From averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in the all-Filipino conference last year, Pogoy has increased his numbers by leaps and bounds as he norms a league-high 23.7 points and a second-running11.7 boards in the young tournament.

Although still early in the conference, the disparity of his averages from last season to this year shows how much the 26-year-old improved offensively.

He credits his more polished play with the extra work he has been putting in practice.

"Unang una, sa practice talaga, doble 'yung ensayo ko. Minsan nagbe-break sila pero ako nag-eensayo, kami ni coach. Para hindi ako kabahan sa totoong laro na, kasi alam ko na inensayo ko 'yun eh."

(I double my work during practice. Even if the others are taking a break, I'm still practicing with coach. So when it comes to the actual games, I don't get nervous because I know I practiced for what will happen.)

Pogoy, though, doesn't mind his numbers dipping as long as TNT continues to win after recovering from a 0-2 start.

"Kung ganito lang palagi, kahit 'di ako umiskor ng 30 basta manalo. Kahit 10 points, 5 points, okay lang sa akin basta manalo," he said.

(If it's always like this, it's okay with me if I don't score 30 as long as we win. Even if I score only 5 or 10 points, it's okay me as long as we win.)

The KaTropa, however, aren't given much reprieve as they tangle with reigning four-time Philippine Cup champion San Miguel on Sunday, January 27, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com