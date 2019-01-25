Seven players finish in double figures for the Dyip, who notched their second win in 3 games

Published 7:06 PM, January 25, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Columbian rode on a balanced attack and a fiery second-half assault to turn back NorthPort, 110-100, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, January 25.

The Dyip had 7 players breach double figures to stun the Batang Pier in a game that saw CJ Perez get the last laugh over collegiate rival Robert Bolick in their first meeting in the professional ranks.

Perez delivered all-around numbers of 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while Bolick was limited to just 3 points, although he piled up 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Jackson Corpuz and Jeepy Faundo chalked up 15 points apiece and conjoined for 15 rebounds as they fueled the Dyip's turnaround in the last two quarters en route to their second win in 3 games.

Columbian trailed 67-75 midway through the 3rd quarter before dropping a 24-4 bomb bridging the final two periods to lead 91-79 and never look back.

Reden Celda had 15 points, Rashawn McCarthy delivered 14 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals while Eric Camson and JP Calvo each had 12 points in the win.

Stanley Pringle submitted 29 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for the Batang Pier, who were denied a share of the lead in the standings as they fell to 2-1.

The Scores

Columbian 110 - Faundo 15, Corpuz 15, Celda 15, McCarthy 14, Calvo 12, Perez 12, Camson 12, Reyes 8, Escoto 4, Khobuntin 3, Cahilig 0, Agovida 0.

NorthPort 100 - Pringle 29, Tautuaa 23, Anthony 19, Grey 11, Elorde 5, Guinto 4, Taha 4, Bolick 3, Gabayni 2, Flores 0, Arana 0, Lanete 0, Sollano 0.

Quarters: 24-28, 51-55, 86-79, 110-100.

– Rappler.com