The former Letran Knight delivers as Columbian goes off to a 2-1 start in the Philippine Cup

Published 3:20 PM, January 26, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – All eyes were on top picks CJ Perez and Robert Bolick as Columbian and NorthPort tangled, but rarely talked about rookie JP Calvo found a way to shine in the spotlight.

Calvo, who was drafted 11th overall, delivered in the payoff period to help the Dyip cruise to a 110-100 win over the Batang Pier in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday, January 25.

Scoring just 4 points in the first 3 quarters, the former Letran Knight chalked up 8 points in the 4th period to finish with 12 points, 2 rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes of action.

Despite the little fanfare he receives compared to his rookie counterparts like Perez and Bolick, Calvo says he prefers it that way.

"Mas maganda nga para sa akin 'yun kasi hindi pressure sa akin. Kailangan ko lang na maglaro nang maglaro, 'di ko kailangan magpakita talaga," he told reporters after the win.

(It's better for me because I don't feel the pressure. I just need to play my game and not force my way for the team.)

"At least 'yung ginagawa ko nasa system ni coach, go with the flow lang ako at least effective ako sa kaniya."

(At least what I'm doing is within coach's system. I just go with the flow but at least, I'm effective.)

The 5-foot-7 playmaker has been a key contributor under coach Johnedel Cardel's system with norms of 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nearly 22 minutes per game.

Proving to be a reliable offensive option, Calvo wants to test his mettle against the league's best on the less glamorous end of the floor.

"Siyempre para sa akin na rookie, challenge na pinapabantay sa akin ni coach John mga star player so ayun, tine-take ko lang as a challenge na kailangan ko pa mag-work para umabot ako sa kung ano sila ngayon."

(As a rookie, it's a challenge for me that coach John wants me to guard the other teams' star players. I take it as a challenge that I still need to work on my game so I can become what they are now.)

Off to a 2-1 start, Columbian seeks to continue its winning ways as it faces the winless NLEX on Sunday, January 27, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com