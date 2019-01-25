The Beermen book their second straight win behind 6 players breaching twin digits

Published 9:40 PM, January 25, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo led 6 players in twin digits as San Miguel rolled past Meralco, 105-93, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, January 25.

Lassiter churned out a game-high 25 points off 5 triples to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists while Fajardo delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks to propel the Beermen into their second straight win for a 2-1 card.

San Miguel trailed 26-27 after the maiden period but turned the tides in the 2nd quarter as it outscored the Bolts, 29-15, to break the game wide open and enter the halftime break with a commanding 55-42 lead.

The Beermen's lead grew to as large as 22 points, 85-63, and Meralco never threatened a comeback.

Christian Standhardinger had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Arwind Santos chalked up 12 markers, 10 boards and 5 dimes while Ronald Tubid and Paul Zamar each added 11 points in the win.

Although not breaching double figures, Chris Ross made his presence felt for San Miguel with 6 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

On the other hand, no Meralco player finished with at least 15 points as Nard Pinto submitted 13 points and 5 assists and Ranidel de Ocampo wound up with 12 points and 3 boards.

The Bolts absorbed their second loss this conference for a 1-2 start.

The Scores

San Miguel 105 - Lassiter 25, Fajardo 20, Standhardinger 14, Santos 12, Tubid 11, Zamar 11, Ross 6, Pessumal 6, Nabong 0.

Meralco 93 - Pinto 13, De Ocampo 12, Amer 11, Hugnatan 8, Quinto 7, Hodge 6, Caram 6, Canaleta 6, Faundo 5, Dillinger 5, Newsome 4, Salva 3, Jackson 3, Tolomia 2, Jamito 2.

Quarters: 26-27, 55-42, 85-66, 105-93.

– Rappler.com