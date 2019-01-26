Norbert Torres and Mark Borboran deliver near-double-doubles while Gabe Norwood comes through in crunchtime

Published 8:12 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine dealt Barangay Ginebra its second straight loss by eking out an 83-80 win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan on Saturday, January 26.

Norbert Torres and Mark Borboran both came off the bench and delivered near-double-double outings to propel the Elasto Painters to a 2-0 start while the Gin Kings slipped to 1-2.

Torres chalked up 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists while Borboran also had 12 markers and 8 boards in the win that saw Rain or Shine bank on its prolific rebounding as they pulled down 27 offensive rebounds.

But it was Gabe Norwood, despite scoring just 6 points, who delivered in crunchtime by scoring 4 of the Elasto Painters' last 5 points, coming away with a crucial block and a key offensive board.

Norwood, who also had 4 rebounds and 2 steals, gave Rain or Shine an 82-76 lead with back-to-back jumpers then swatted away LA Tenorio's layup to prevent Ginebra from trimming its deficit to just a point.

He then pulled down an offensive rebound off a James Yap miss with 13 seconds remaining, paving the way for Borboran to give the Elasto Painters an 83-79 lead after splitting his free throws off a foul.

Ginebra tried to stage a last-ditch comeback only to witness Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson both go 1-of-2 at the line.

Maverick Ahanmisi had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while Yap and Beau Belga each had 9 markers in the win.

Aguilar finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the Gin Kings, who have struggled since opening the conference with a rousing win over TNT.

Greg Slaughter had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks while Tenorio and Thompson scored 12 apiece.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 83 - Torres 12, Borboran 12, Ahanmisi 11, Yap 9, Belga 9, Norwood 6, Daquioag 6, Maiquez 6, Nambatac 6, Mocon 3, Rosales 2, Ponferada 1.

Barangay Ginebra 80 - Aguilar 19, Slaughter 15, Tenorio 12, Thompson 12, Devance 10, Mariano 6, Dela Cruz 6, Mercado 0, Caperal 0, Ferrer 0, Teodoro 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 39-38, 60-63, 83-80.

– Rappler.com