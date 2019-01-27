San Miguel eyes its third straight win against the KaTropa

Published 3:58 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo's on-court reunion with former team TNT won't be happening anytime soon.

Nursing a sprained left foot, the former three-time PBA scoring champion is set to sit out San Miguel's clash against the KaTropa in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Sunday, January 27, at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Terrence, since he got his ankle injury, he wasn't able to practice with us," said Beermen head coach Leo Austria after their 105-93 win over Meralco last January 25.

"I think he wants to be back 100 percent because everybody is expecting him to do well."

Since sustaining the injury in an upset loss to Columbian, Romeo has already missed two straight games for San Miguel alongside Alex Cabagnot, who is also recuperating from a hamstring injury.

But the absence of their two star players did not seem to pose a problem for the Beermen as they have posted back-to-back wins for a 2-1 record.

The KaTropa, meanwhile, seek for their second straight win after dropping their first two games. – Rappler.com