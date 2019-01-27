Poy Erram steadies the ship in the payoff period as the Road Warriors snap a three-game skid

Published 7:06 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX nearly squandered a huge lead but kept its composure late to frustrate Columbian, 107-97, for its first win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 27.

The Road Warriors slowly saw their 31-point cushion shaved to just 5 midway through the 4th quarter before arresting the monumental meltdown to snap a three-game skid and improve to 1-3.

Poy Erram shone on both ends with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks as he steadied the ship in the payoff period by scoring 8 fourth-quarter points to help NLEX stave off a pesky Dyip seeking a second straight win.

Columbian narrowed the gap to 86-91 with 8 minutes left but two Erram buckets and back-to-back Philip Paniamogan triples gave the Road Warriors a 102-91 lead – an advantage they protected until the final buzzer.

Kenneth Ighalo delivered 19 points and 11 boards while Marion Magat formed a reliable frontcourt duo with Erram by putting up 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Kevin Alas came off the bench and churned out 13 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds and Paniamogan chalked up 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for the Road Warriors, who enjoyed a 65-34 lead in the 2nd period.

Despite entering the halftime break buried by 26 points, the Dyip never lost hope as they tried to mount another comeback win just like they did against NorthPort two days ago.

Behind veteran JayR Reyes and top rookie CJ Perez, Columbian outscored NLEX 36-17 in the 3rd quarter to head into the final frame down by just 7 points, 78-85.

Reyes paced the Dyip, who fell to 2-2, with 17 points and 9 rebounds while Perez had a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Scores

NLEX 107 - Erram 23, Ighalo 19, Magat 14, Alas 13, Paniamogan 11, Galanza 9, Taulava 6, Tallo 5, Porter 4, Tiongson 3, Soyud 0, Baguio 0, Fonacier 0.

Columbian 97 - Reyes 17, Perez 16, McCarthy 16, Celda 14, Escoto 10, Cahilig 8, Calvo 7, Faundo 5, Cabrera 2, Agovida 2, Corpuz 0, Camson 0, Khobuntin 0, Tabi 0.

Quarters: 39-16, 68-42, 85-78, 107-97.

– Rappler.com