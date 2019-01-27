The Road Warriors halt a three-game skid all thanks to the 6-foot-8 big man's excellent play on both ends

Published 10:50 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The immense pressure Poy Erram had felt since he was traded to NLEX has now been reduced.

The 6-foot-8 big man heaved a huge sigh of relief as he picked up his first win with the Road Warriors after they turned back Columbian, 107-97, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday January 27.

"Noong nakuha namin panalo parang nakahinga talaga ako nang maluwag kasi siyempre 'yun nga, alam naman ng mga tao, alam niyo 'yung pressure na mayroon sa akin kasi dami nilang binitawan eh," he told reporters.

(When we got the win, I felt better because all of you know the pressure I've been through because much has been said about me.)

Following his trade from Blackwater to NLEX last season, Erram was touted as the player who would help the Road Warriors reach greater heights just like he did with the Elite.

His arrival didn't immediately translate to success, though.

Despite Erram putting up his usual numbers, the Road Warriors struggled and dropped their first 3 games.

But as if trying to prove something, Erram torched the Dyip with all-around numbers of 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks to steer NLEX into the winning track.

"Ngayon na naka-deliver ako ng panalo and then nag-Best Player pa ko, parang ang sarap sa pakiramdam," he said.

(Now that I delivered a win and then I was named Best Player, it's a good feeling for me.)

But Erram knows one win wouldn't get them anywhere.

"At the end of the day, it's just one win. Marami pang kailangan gawin, marami pang kailangan i-improve."

(At the end of the day, it's just one win. There is still plenty of work to be done, there is still much to improve.) – Rappler.com