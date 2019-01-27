Troy Rosario and Jayson Castro team up for 46 points as the KaTropa snap the Beermen's two-game winning streak

Published 9:26 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Rosario returned from a three-game absence and fueled TNT to a 104-93 win over defending champs San Miguel in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 27.

Rosario was barely bothered by the face mask he wore to protect the nose he injured a month ago as he tallied 22 points spiked by 6 triples to help the KaTropa cruise to their second straight win for a 2-2 card.

Jayson Castro wasn't short of brilliant by submitting 24 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, scoring 15 in the final two quarters that saw TNT pull away after a nip-and-tuck first half.

The score was knotted at 51-all at halftime before the KaTropa found a slight opening late in the 3rd quarter behind Castro and Don Trollano to head into the final frame with an 82-76 lead.

Castro then took over in the payoff period, draining 3 straight buckets for a 104-89 TNT advantage with barely two minutes left.

Ryan Reyes delivered 14 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, Trollano had 13 points and 6 rebounds while Kelly Williams added 11 points and 5 rebounds in the win.

Christian Standhardinger frolicked in the paint with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Von Pessumal notched a career-high 23 points off 6 treys but their efforts couldn't power the Beermen to their third straight win as they fell to 2-2.

June Mar Fajardo had 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Chris Ross chalked up 11 points, 15 assists and 7 rebounds and Marcio Lassiter added 11 points and 8 boards in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 104 - Castro 24, Rosario 22, Reyes 14, Trollano 13, Williams 11, Pogoy 7, Heruela 5, Taha 4, Miranda 2, Carey 2, Golla 0, Semerad 0.

San Miguel 93 - Standhardinger 24, Pessumal 23, Fajardo 22, Ross 11, Lassiter 11, Santos 2, Tubid 0, Nabong 0, Zamar 0.

Quarters: 25-27, 51-51, 82-76, 104-93.

– Rappler.com