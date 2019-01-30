The Bolts overcome a 21-point deficit for their second win in 4 games

Published 7:04 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco shrugged off a lethargic first half and turned back TNT, 88-77, to regain its winning ways in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, January 30.

It was a tale of two halves for the Bolts, who trailed by as much as 21 points early in the 2nd quarter before flipping the switch in the final frame en route to their second win in 4 games.

After trailing 30-39 at the half, Meralco outscored the KaTropa 58-38 in the last two quarters.

Chris Newsome finished with 20 points – including 12 in the 4th quarter – 9 rebounds and 5 assists while 4 other Bolts players breached double figures.

Baser Amer had 17 markers, Jared Dillinger chalked up 16 points, 9 boards and 5 dimes while Nico Salva and Ranidel de Ocampo each had 11 points and conjoined for 17 rebounds in the win.

The KaTropa looked primed to extend their winning streak to 3 games after zooming into a 30-9 lead with 10 minutes left in the 2nd.

However, TNT fizzled out in the second half, especially in the 4th quarter where it was limited to a measly 2 points in the first 6 minutes as the Bolts piled up its lead that grew to as large as 19, 79-60.

Jayson Castro churned out 20 points while Roger Pogoy added 15 for the KaTropa, who fell to 2-3.

The Scores

Meralco 88 - Newsome 20, Amer 17, Dillinger 16, De Ocampo 11, Salva 11, Hodge 5, Canaleta 5, Caram 3, Pinto 0, Hugnatan 0, Tolomia 0, Jackson 0.

TNT 77 - Castro 20, Pogoy 15, Trollano 8, Taha 8, Reyes 7, Semerad 7, Heruela 6, Rosario 5, Williams 1, Carey 0, Miranda 0.

Quarters: 9-22, 30-39, 63-58, 88-77.

– Rappler.com