Mike Digregorio and Allein Maliksi combine for 50 points as the Elite snap a two-game skid

Published 9:51 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater couldn't have barged into the winning column any better after dominating erstwhile unbeaten Rain or Shine, 111-99, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, January 30.

Mike Digregorio and Allein Maliksi formed a deadly one-two combo as the Elite climbed out of an 11-point hole with an inspired second-half showing to end a two-game skid and improve to 1-2.

Digregorio waxed hot and hit 7 of his 10 three-point attempts for a game-high 27 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 steals while Maliksi churned out 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Elite trailed 42-53 late in the first half before turning its fortunes around in the 3rd quarter as it outscored the Elasto Painters, 37-26, for an 83-79 lead.

With momentum on its side, Blackwater extended its lead to as large as 18 points, 106-88, off a Maliksi and-one play.

Chris Javier made his presence felt with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists while Abu Tratter had 12 markers and 8 boards in the win.

James Yap finished with 20 points but was held scoreless in the payoff period as Rain or Shine absorbed its first loss for a 2-1 card.

Maverick Ahanmisi delivered 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists while Rey Nambatac and Javee Mocon had 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Blackwater 111 - Digregorio 27, Maliksi 23, Javier 16, Tratter 12, Belo 9, Desiderio 6, Sena 6, Sumang 4, Cortez 4, Palma 4, Alolino 0, Jose 0.

Rain or Shine 99 - Yap 20, Ahanmisi 18, Nambatac 15, Mocon 13, Daquioag 7, Ponferada 7, Torres 7, Belga 4, Maiquez 3, Borboran 3, Almazan 2, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 27-26, 46-53, 87-79, 111-99.

– Rappler.com