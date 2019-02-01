Calvin Abueva makes an immediate impact off the bench as he leads 7 Fuel Masters players in double figures

Published 7:06 PM, February 01, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Phoenix sustained its scorching start as it remained unscathed with a 114-95 shellacking of Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, February 1.

A blistering 31-9 run to start the game was the only thing the Fuel Masters needed to send the Elite crashing back to earth and remain at the top of the standings with an immaculate 4-0 record.

Calvin Abueva came off the bench and tallied a game-high 22 points with 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in just 23 minutes of play as 6 other Phoenix players breached double figures.

Matthew Wright was his usual self with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals, Jason Perkins chalked up 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists while Justin Chua and Alex Mallari each added 12 markers in the win.

Also making their presence felt are RJ Jazul, who finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds, and Jaypee Mendoza, who had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals as the Fuel Masters shot a scintillating 53% from the field.

Although already up big after the first half, Phoenix kept its foot on the gas as it enjoyed a lead as large as 37 points off back-to-back Perkins and Jazul triples in the 3rd, 85-48.

Rookie Abu Tratter frolicked in the paint with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals only to witness Blackwater, which notched its first win against erstwhile unbeaten Rain or Shine two days ago, slip to a 1-3 card.

Mac Belo delivered 13 points while Paul Desiderio and Allein Maliksi added 12 points apiece in the losing effort.

The Scores

Phoenix 114 - Abueva 22, Wright 19, Perkins 15, Chua 12, Mallari 12, Jazul 11, Mendoza 10, Intal 3, Kramer 3, Dennison 3, Revilla 2, Napoles 2, Marcelo 0, Guevarra 0, Gamboa 0.

Blackwater 95 - Tratter 24, Belo 13, Maliksi 12, Desiderio 12, Javier 8, Digregorio 5, Cortez 5, Palma 4, Dario 4, Banal 3, Sumang 2, Eriobu 2, Sena 1, Jose 0, Alolino 0.

Quarters: 37-18, 66-42, 90-62, 114-95.

– Rappler.com