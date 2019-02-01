The Filipino-Canadian gunner, though, takes pride that the Fuel Masters have now built an identity as they soar to a franchise-best 4-0 start

Published 9:01 PM, February 01, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – It's no secret that Phoenix is the hottest team in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup, but Matthew Wright feels they still have a lot to prove to be considered a force to be reckoned with.

The do-it-all star said the Fuel Masters remain grounded even after they crushed Blackwater by 19 points on Friday, February 1, to keep their record spotless and soar to a franchise-best 4-0 start.

"We haven't done anything yet, we haven't done anything worth bragging. We haven't won a playoff game yet, we're still hungry and motivated," Wright told reporters after the win.

There's truth to what Wright said, especially with a tough schedule Phoenix will face at the end of the conference.

The Fuel Masters have yet to battle league powerhouse teams and perennial playoff contenders San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia and Alaska.

But one thing's sure for Wright, though.

He is confident that Phoenix has already developed a character – something the team didn't possess in the past conferences that saw the team repeatedly dwell at the bottom of the rankings.

"We found an identity where before, we didn't have that, we were just a bottom-dwelling team, mid-level team," Wright said.

"[Now,] even when we're not shooting well, we're gonna be physical, rebound the ball, we're gonna be tough. I think that's our MO."

The Filipino-Canadian gunner is proud to have been there through the franchise's highs and lows after he was nabbed by the Fuel Masters in the 2016 draft.

"It's one thing getting drafted by a great team and then just being a part of history. It's another thing to start from the bottom and see it develop and start something brand new. I take a lot of pride in that," Wright said.

"I'm very happy on how we've been playing. [But] I think we're still far from where we should be."

Phoenix looks to stretch its winning streak to 5 games as it tangles with NLEX next Friday, February 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com