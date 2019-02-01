The Elasto Painters quickly bounce back from their first loss of the conference with a huge win over the returning Terrence Romeo and the Beermen

Published 10:10 PM, February 01, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – James Yap and Javee Mocon both came off the bench and rallied Rain or Shine to a 108-98 win over San Miguel in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, February 1.

Yap continued his hot start with a team-high 21 points while rookie Mocon had the best game of his young career with 18 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists as the Elasto Painters returned to the winning track for a 3-1 card.

Rain or Shine trailed 23-27 after the maiden period before finding its groove with a fiery second-quarter attack to head into the halftime break sitting on comfortable 54-42 cushion.

The Beermen managed to make a game out of it by trimming their deficit to just 3 points in multiple occasions in the 4th quarter but the Elasto Painters didn't fizzle out to spoil Terrence Romeo's return.

Maverick Ahanmisi submitted 17 points, Norbert Torres had 15 while Jewel Ponferada added 12 markers, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

The frontcourt duo of Beau Belga and Raymond Almazan also did damage for Rain or Shine with a combined 20 rebounds and 13 points.

Marcio Lassiter finished with 27 points off 7 triples only to witness San Miguel crash to its second straight loss for a 2-3 card.

June Mar Fajardo delivered 24 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks while Romeo, who missed 3 games due to a sprained left ankle, had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 108 - Yap 21, Mocon 18, Ahanmisi 17, Torres 15, Ponferada 12, Belga 8, Norwood 6, Rosales 6, Almazan 5, Daquioag 0, Nambatac 0.

San Miguel 98 - Lassiter 27, Fajardo 24, Pessumal 12, Romeo 11, Nabong 10, Tubid 2, Ross 0, Zamar 0, Mamaril 0.

Quarters: 23-27, 54-42, 86-80, 108-98.

– Rappler.com