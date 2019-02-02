The Road Warriors win their second straight game thanks to the 6-foot-8 center's clutch play on the defensive end

Published 7:24 PM, February 02, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Poy Erram starred on both ends and came up with a clutch block to steer NLEX to an 87-83 win over Meralco in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, February 2.

Erram finished with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 blocks, and most importantly, swatted away Ranidel de Ocampo's potential game-tying layup as the Road Warriors won their second straight for a 2-3 card.

The Bolts had a chance to tie the game at 85-all after JR Quiñahan and Marion Magat split their free throws for NLEX only to witness de Ocampo's short stab get denied by the outstretched arms of the 6-foot-8 center.

Bong Galanza then sealed the win for the Road Warriors by icing his freebies with 4 seconds left.

Quiñahan chalked up a team-high 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists while Galanza added 12 points and 2 rebounds in the win.

Kevin Alas also had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists but did not play down the stretch after feeling pain on his knees due to a bad fall.

Jared Dillinger paced the Bolts, who absorbed their third loss in 5 games, with 16 points and 6 rebounds while Chris Newsome had 15 points and 2 steals.

Reynel Hugnatan delivered 14 points and 6 rebounds while de Ocampo and Anjo Caram each had 8 points in the losing effort.

The Scores

NLEX 87 - Quiñahan 16, Galanza 14, Erram 12, Alas 12, Rios 9, Magat 8, Porter 6, Fonacier 4, Ighalo 2, Paniamogan 2, Tallo 2, Soyud 0.

Meralco 83 - Dillinger 16, Newsome 15, Hugnatan 14, De Ocampo 8, Caram 8, Amer 7, Hodge 6, Canaleta 3, Faundo 2, Salva 2, Jackson 2, Pinto 0, Tolomia 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 34-37, 61-64, 87-83.

– Rappler.com