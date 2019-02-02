The spitfire guard sits out the final 3 minutes of NLEX's win over Meralco after hurting the same knee he injured last season

Published 9:20 PM, February 02, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Kevin Alas assured that he's fine from the bad fall he suffered late in the NLEX-Meralco game, but admitted the horror of reinjuring himself haunts him.

The spitfire guard chose to sit out the final 3 minutes of the Road Warriors' 87-83 win over the Bolts in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday, February 2, after feeling pain in his knees following a faulty landing off a rebound play.

Skying high for a rebound, Alas was fouled mid-air by Cliff Hodge and he immediately fell to the ground while grimacing in pain with 3:19 minutes left.

He managed to knock down his foul shots before being subbed out 22 seconds later and never came back.

"I will go straight to MRI. Initial diagnosis seems okay. Praying for the best," Alas told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino after the game.

"Yes may pain pero noong pagbalik ko noong rehab, may pain pa naman eh. I think it's normal. 'Di ko pa masabi ngayon pero sana sala lang."

(There is pain but I also felt pain when I was in rehab so I think it's just normal. I'm not really sure, but I hope it's not serious.)

Alas missed two whole conferences last season after suffering a torn ACL on his right knee during Game 5 of the Philippine Cup semifinals between NLEX and Magnolia.

Although now back in the Road Warriors' fold, the 27-year-old bared the fear of injury still lingers.

Incidentally, it is also at the Ynares Center here where Alas suffered the worst injury of his young PBA career.

"Dito ako na-ACL noong Game 5 eh, then una kong pinuntahan 'yung spot na na-ACL ako. Siguro para rin mawala 'yung fear ko about it. Wala naman. Pero at the back of my head, andoon pa rin siguro 'yung takot," he said.

(This is where I tore my ACL in Game 5 so I went to the spot where I injured my knee. I guess I did that just so the fear would go away. But at the back of my mind, the fear is still probably there.)

NLEX would need Alas in tow when it shoots for a third straight win against unbeaten Phoenix on Friday, February 8, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com