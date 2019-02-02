Greg Slaughter and Scottie Thompson combine for 31 points, 26 rebounds and 10 assists for the Gin Kings

Published 9:49 PM, February 02, 2019

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra vented its frustrations from a two-game skid and trounced Columbian, 97-85, in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Saturday, February 2.

Greg Slaughter dominated in the paint while Scottie Thompson delivered all-around numbers as the Gin Kings pulled away in the middle quarters to return to the winning column and improve to 2-2.

Slaughter poured in a team-high 22 points on top of 12 rebounds and 5 assists while Thompson grabbed a whopping 14 boards to go with 9 markers and 5 dimes to form an inside-outside combo for the resurgent Ginebra.

It was still a nip-and-tuck battle after the maiden period with the Dyip trailing by just 3 points, 24-27, before the Gin Kings found an opening in the 2nd quarter and headed into halftime with a 55-44 lead.

Ginebra didn't relinquish its grasp of the upper hand and even stretched the gap to as wide as 20 points, 97-77.

Joe Devance finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench while Kevin Ferrer thrived in a starting role with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

Japeth Aguilar delivered 11 points and 7 rebounds for Ginebra but played only 18 minutes – all in the first half – after spraining his ankle.

Top pick CJ Perez topscored with 25 points to go with 7 rebounds and 2 steals only to witness the Dyip crash to their second straight loss for a 2-3 card.

The Scores

Ginebra 97 - Slaughter 22, Devance 15, Ferrer 13, Aguilar 11, Thompson 9, Mercado 9, Dela Cruz 7, Tenorio 5, Mariano 4, Chan 2, Caperal 0, Teodoro 0.

Columbian 85 - Perez 25, Corpuz 20, Camson 9, Khobuntin 7, Agovida 6, McCarthy 5, Reyes 5, Faundo 4, Gabriel 2, Calvo 2, Cahilig 0, Cabrera 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 27-24, 55-44, 76-59, 97-85.

– Rappler.com