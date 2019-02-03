The two guards combine for 50 points as KaTropa rain on the parade of a Hotshots side coming off a championship

Published 9:45 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jayson Castro and Roger Pogoy conspired down the stretch as TNT spoiled Magnolia's debut with an 80-75 overtime win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, February 3.

The two guards combined for 50 points and made key plays both in regulation and in extra period to help the KaTropa improve to 3-3 and rain on the parade of the Hotshots, who were coming off a championship last season.

Castro finished with 24 points and issued the assist to the shot that forced overtime, while Pogoy delivered 26 points and scored 5 of TNT's last 6 points.

The win was already for Magnolia to take after leading 72-70 with 10 seconds left only to witness Castro, who also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, dish it to Troy Rosario for the game-tying bucket.

With two seconds remaining, the Hotshots had ample time to get off a game-winning bucket but had their inbound pass deflected as the KaTropa forged an extra period.

Pogoy, who also finished with 8 boards, then took charge in overtime, scoring a triple that broke a 74-all deadlock and burying a turnaround jumper right after for a commanding 79-74 advantage with 30 seconds left.

Four straight misses at the free throw line by Rosario and Brian Heruela had Magnolia's hopes up of a comeback but time ran out.

Rosario delivered 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists while Kelly Williams chipped in 4 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the win.

Robbie Herndon opened the season with a bang with a career-high 16 points with 8 rebounds but all that went down the drain for the Hotshots.

The Scores

TNT 80 - Pogoy 26, Castro 24, Rosario 15, Trollano 9, Williams 4, Taha 2, Golla 0, Reyes 0, Heruela 0, Semerad 0, Miranda 0, Casiño 0.

Magnolia 75 - Herndon 16, Sangalang 15, Jalalon 12, Barroca 9, Reavis 8, Dela Rosa 7, Simon 3, Calisaan 2, Pascual 2, Brondial 1, Lee 0.

Quarters: 9-13, 30-32, 49-52, 72-72 (reg.), 80-75 (OT).

– Rappler.com