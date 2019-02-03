The 44-year-old mentor says if he will get fired, he trusts Aces team owner Wilfred Uytengsu will 'look me in the eye and tell me'

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Compton remains as Alaska's head coach in the PBA.

Amid rumors that he's on his way out, Compton called the shots for Alaska during its season-opening 72-85 loss to Rain or Shine in the 2019 Philippine Cup on Sunday, February 3.

Speculations that the 44-year-old mentor had been given the pink slip started when he missed team practices and tuneup games in the past couple of weeks, just two months after the Aces absorbed a fifth straight finals loss.

But Compton cleared the issue, saying he returned to the United States to attend to his family, all with the approval of Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu.

"Not worried actually. The biggest thing is knowing who Fred is and how he is. He's the type of guy I can, with a heart full of faith say, if that time comes, when that time comes, he will sit me down and look me in the eye and tell me."

Compton said that it was even Uytengsu who convinced him to "take care of your family first."

"I had to leave and do something incredibly important and I am blessed to work with this organization. I don't know a lot of employers that would have really lived out the idea that we set first: family first," he said.

"And I can tell you I am so grateful that I work for this organization. And it is family first. It's not a phrase, it's lived out."

Arriving only a day before their season debut, Compton now turns his attention to regrouping an Aces side that missed 4 of its usual starters – Vic Manuel, Simon Enciso, JVee Casio and Kevin Racal – to injuries.

"We just have some work to do. I've been gone," Compton said.

Alaska seeks to rebound from the loss when it tangles with Columbian on Wednesday, February 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com