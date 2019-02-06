The Aces still miss the services of usual starters Vic Manuel, Simon Enciso, JVee Casio and Kevin Racal

Published 6:55 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska still missed key players but managed to deal Columbian a 94-72 shellacking for its first win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, February 6.

The Aces, whose 4 usual starters remain sidelined due to the injuries, relied on Carl Cruz and Jake Pascual to rebound from their season-opening loss to Rain or Shine 3 days ago and improve to 1-1.

Cruz fired 20 points off 4 triples with 9 rebounds while Pascual came off the bench and delivered 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win that saw Alaska miss the services of Vic Manuel, Simon Enciso, JVee Casio and Kevin Racal.

Ping Exciminiano added 12 points, Chris Banchero finished with 10 markers and Davon Potts had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Aces, who pulled away for good in the 3rd quarter.

Up by 10 at halftime, Alaska entered the final frame sitting on a 68-50 cushion and never looked back.

With the Dyip's confidence already broken, the Aces kept their foot on the gas and led by as much as 30 points, 89-59.

Jeron Teng and rookie MJ Ayaay each had 8 points and conjoined for 11 rebounds in the win.

CJ Perez submitted 15 points and 5 rebounds for Columbian, which slumped to its third straight loss for a 2-4 card. Reden Celda added 12 points in the loss.

The Scores

Alaska 94 - Cruz 20, Pascual 13, Exciminiano 12, Banchero 10, Potts 9, Teng 8, Ayaay 8, Baclao 6, Thoss 4, Galliguez 4.

Columbian 72 - Perez 15, Corpuz 12, Khobuntin 8, Cabrera 6, Reyes 5, Escoto 5, Gabriel 5, Cahilig 4, Camson 4, Calvo 4, McCarthy 2, Tabi 2, Agovida 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 46-36, 68-50, 94-72.

– Rappler.com