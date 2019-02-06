Usually coming off the bench, the sweet-shooting forward thrives in a starting role as the Aces notch their first win

Published 8:41 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska missed 4 of its usual starters to injuries for the second straight game and Carl Bryan Cruz seized the opportunity to showcase his wares.

The sweet-shooting forward came up big with 20 points and 9 rebounds as Alaska bagged its first win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup following a 94-72 demolition of Columbian on Wednesday, February 6.

"Mentality ko, big opportunity para sa'kin. Wala 'yung mga main guys namin like Vic Manuel, kumbaga ito na 'yung chance na mag-step up at ipakita 'yung best mo," Cruz told reporters after the win.

(My mentality is this is a big opportunity for me. We missed our main guys like Vic Manuel so this is the chance for me to step up and display my best.)

The former FEU Tamaraw usually comes off the bench behind Manuel and Kevin Racal, but with the two sidelined together with JVee Casio and Simon Enciso, he thrived in a starting role.

Playing 30 minutes, Cruz scored 8 points in the first half before erupting for 12 points in the 4th quarter that saw the Aces enjoy a lead as large as 30 points over the Dyip. He knocked down 4 of his 7 three-point attempts.

Cruz, though, admitted it's no easy task winning games without the 4 players.

"Napakahirap kasi 'di kami sanay na wala 'yung main guys namin, lalo 'yung mga guards namin. Pero nagdala na lang sa'min sa panalo sistema namin," he said.

(It's hard because we're not accustomed to not having our main guys, especially our guards. But what got us the win was our system.)

"Kahit sino ipasok ni coach Alex (Compton), kahit walang star player sa loob, nadadala pa rin ng sistema namin."

(Whoever coach Alex fields in, even if there are no star players inside the court, the system gets us through.)

Alaska has a week to prepare as it shoots for its second win in 3 games against Blackwater on February 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com