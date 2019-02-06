The Beermen arrest a two-game losing skid behind June Mar Fajardo's 20-20 performance and Alex Cabagnot's inspired play

Published 9:17 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Cabagnot's return reinvigorated a struggling San Miguel squad on the way to a 93-79 drubbing of Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, February 6.

Missing 4 straight games due to a hamstring injury, a masked Cabagnot saw action again and immediately made his presence felt with 19 points and 5 rebounds as the Beermen snapped a two-game skid to improve to 3-3.

June Mar Fajardo dominated with 20 points, 21 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks for San Miguel, who broke the game wide open in the final two quarters after a tight encounter in the first half.

The Beermen led by just 3 points, 44-41, at halftime before stretching their advantage to 10 at the end of the 3rd quarter, 74-64, and to as large as 21 midway through the 4th, 87-66.

"It's a good win for us and this win will serve as a morale booster for us. We're able to arrest our losing streak, which is two," San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said.

Terrence Romeo delivered 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block as a starter while Chris Ross put up 14 markers, 7 boards, 6 dimes and 2 steals off the bench in the win.

San Miguel imposed its size and will over Blackwater, swatting away a total of 16 shots.

Roi Sumang paced the Elite, who absorbed their fourth loss in 5 games, with 17 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while Mike Digregorio added 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Allein Maliksi had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds and rookie Abu Tratter finished with 9 markers and 12 boards in the losing effort.

The Scores

San Miguel 93 - Fajardo 20, Cabagnot 19, Ross 14, Nabong 7, Lassiter 6, Santos 4, Tubid 2, Lanete 2, De Ocampo 2, Mamaril 0, Zamar 0, Vigil 0.

Blackwater 79 - Sumang 17, Digregorio 14, Maliksi 13, Javier 9, Tratter 9, Desiderio 4, Eriobu 4, Sena 0, Cortez 0, Palma 0, Dario 0.

Quarters: 19-29, 44-41, 74-64, 93-79.

– Rappler.com