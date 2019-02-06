Although the Beermen have already racked up 3 victories in 6 outings, the three-time PBA scoring champion was sidelined in the first two triumphs

Published 11:35 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo is winless no more with San Miguel.

The dazzling guard won with San Miguel for the first time since his trade in the offseason following a 93-79 beating of Blackwater in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, February 6.

Although the Beermen have already racked up 3 victories in 6 outings, Romeo was sidelined in their first two triumphs due to a sprained left foot. And in the first two games he suited up, San Miguel dropped both.

"Masaya. Kahit papaano nakatulong sa team at saka team effort," he told reporters after the game.

(I'm happy. At least I was able to help the team and it was a team effort.)

The win also marked Romeo's best game in a Beermen uniform.

Scoring a combined 18 points in his first two appearances, the three-time PBA scoring champion delivered 17 points to go with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block in 24 minutes as a starter.

But he quickly downplayed his season-high scoring haul.

"Gusto ko lang magbasketball, manalo, makatulong sa team," Romeo said.

(I just want to play basketball, to win and to help the team.)

Although the Beermen arrested a two-game skid, Romeo highlighted the need to avoid getting complacent.

"Marami pa kaming dapat ayusin. Marami pa kaming dapat i-correct. 'Di magiging madali mga next game namin so kailangan namin mag-focus."

(We still have a lot to fix and to correct. Our next games won't be easy so we need to focus.)

San Miguel looks to get a win run going when it tangles with Magnolia on Sunday, February 10, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com