NLEX gets denied a third straight win after the former UE Red Warrior had his potential game-winning three-pointer blocked

Published 9:59 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bong Galanza has not lost hope that he will deliver for NLEX when it matters after missing a clutch bucket for the second time in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

Galanza and NLEX were denied a third straight win after his potential game-winning three-pointer was blocked by Calvin Abueva as Phoenix got away with a gritty 83-82 triumph on Friday, February 8.

The former UE Red Warrior was left open at the top of the key with 2.3 seconds left and was primed to knock down the triple only to witness Abueva foil his attempt.

Galanza virtually suffered the same fate last January 23 when he muffed a game-tying trey in the final 10 seconds of NLEX's 85-80 loss to TNT.

"Pati noong UE pa ko, ganiyan na eh. Ang daming mga chance sa akin, mga last shot na 'di ko naipapasok," Galanza, who finished with 12 points and 2 assists, told reporters after the game.

(Even when I was in UE, it was just like this. I always had plenty of chances but I always missed the last shot.)

"Siguro may purpose 'to, para mas paghandaan ko pa, para kapag dumating ulit ako sa point na kailangan ko na i-shoot, ma-make ko na."

(I guess there's a purpose to all of this. Maybe I should prepare more so when I'm put in the same situation, I can make the shot.)

While some contested that he was fouled, Galanza was honest to admit that it was a clean block by Abueva.

"I think clean block kaya ganoon talaga. Honest. Ganoon talaga, na-block e," he said.



(I think it was a clean block. That's just how it is. I'm being honest. It was blocked.)

Eager to move on from the loss, the 26-year-old believes there will come a time that he will save the day for his team.

"Wala namang imposible, maniwala ka lang. Mas pagtrabahuhan mo pa kung ano 'yung mga sitwasyon na kailangan i-shoot, para pag dumating ulit ako sa sitwasyon na ganoon, mas kumpiyansa na ako at alam kong papasok."

(Nothing is impossible, you just have to believe. I still need to work on my game so when the situation comes that I need to make the shot, I will be more confident and I will know that it will go in.)

NLEX takes a month-long break before it tangles with San Miguel on March 8 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com