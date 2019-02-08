The Elasto Painters storm back from a double-digit deficit to notch their fifth win in 6 games

Published 9:34 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine erased a double-digit deficit in the 4th quarter to turn back NorthPort, 107-100, for its fifth win in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, February 8.

James Yap and Beau Belga each scored 19 points and drained key buckets in the payoff period as the Elasto Painters won their third straight game to hike their record to 5-1.

Down 91-79 at the beginning of the 4th, Rain or Shine managed to slowly chip away on its deficit before grabbing the upper hand with less than 6 minutes left off a Maverick Ahanmisi three-pointer, 97-95.

Stanley Pringle managed to snatch the lead back for the Batang Pier behind a triple with 3:55 minutes remaining, 100-97, only to witness the Elasto Painters go on a game-clinching 10-0 spurt.

Sophomore Rey Nambatac delivered for Rain or Shine, scoring 7 of his 11 points in the final quarter – including 3 of the team's last 5 points – while adding 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 20 minutes of action.

Norbert Torres continued to prove his worth with 16 points, Raymond Almazan finished with 15 markers, 5 boards and 4 assists while Maverick Ahanmisi added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in the win.

Stanley Pringle erupted for 34 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals but all that went for naught as NorthPort slipped to 2-2.

Making their presence felt in the losing effort were Sean Anthony, who had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, and Mo Tautuaa, who churned out 16 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 107 - Yap 19, Belga 19, Torres 16, Almazan 14, Ahanmisi 11, Nambatac 11, Borboran 6, Norwood 4, Daquioag 3, Rosales 2, Mocon 2, Ponferada 0.

NorthPort 100 - Pringle 34, Anthony 22, Tautuaa 16, Bolick 9, Lanete 7, Guinto 6, Gabayni 4, Grey 2, Elorde 0, Sollano 0, Taha 0, Arana 0.

Quarters: 28-25, 53-59, 79-89, 107-100.

– Rappler.com