Published 4:02 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The absence of Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas has NLEX looking out for other options in its backcourt.

Yeng Guiao bared that he and his staff are seeking to make changes with the team's bevy of guards after the Road Warriors crashed to their fourth loss in 6 games in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

The fiery mentor highlighted the need for his guards to be more consistent after NLEX wasted plenty of chances late in its 82-83 defeat to unbeaten Phoenix on Friday, February 8.

For a one-point loss, committing 21 turnovers and surrendering 18 offensive rebounds sure hurt the Road Warriors, who were eyeing a third straight victory.

"Matagal nang wala si Kevin, matagal nang wala si Kiefer. We're just going to have to draw 'yung the best out of our guards we have right now or look for guards who can handle 'yung ganoong situations outside the team," he said.

(It's been too long since Kevin and Kiefer were gone. We're just going to have to draw the best out of our guards we have right now or look for guards who can handle those situations outside the team.)

Ravena is still out due to his FIBA suspension while Alas is expected to sit out for another several months after reinjuring his right knee just 5 games into his PBA return.

"I think our guards now have been given the chance and opportunity dahil halos isang taon wala si Kevin, si Kiefer halos 8 months na rin yata, so that's enough time for them to be able to step up."



(I think our guards have been given the chance and opportunity because Kevin was gone for a year and Kiefer has been sidelined for probably 8 months. I think that's enough time for them to be able to step up.)

Guards Bong Galanza, Philip Paniamogan, Juami Tiongson, Mac Tallo and Kenneth Ighalo have been able to produce for NLEX here and there, but Guiao admitted he was left "disappointed" that they are not able to do it steadily.

"Nag-step up naman sila, mayroon silang magagandang laro but I think what we need there is some consistency. If we cannot find that consistency with the guards within our team, then maybe we should look somewhere else."



(They were able to step up, they had good games but I think what we need there is some consistency. If we cannot find that consistency with the guards within our team, then maybe we should look somewhere else.)

NLEX takes a month-long break before facing San Miguel on March 8 and Guiao and his staff will look at players they can acquire either through free agency or trade. – Rappler.com