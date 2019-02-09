WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch Anthony Davis return to action and turn jeers into cheers after leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 122-117 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, February 8 (Saturday, February 9, Philippine time).
Surrounded by trade drama a couple of weeks ago, Davis remained with the Pelicans as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out from their bid to acquire the three-time All-NBA First Teamer.
Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors survived a scare from the Phoenix Suns, the NBA's worst team, behind their All-Star lineup in a 117-107 win.
"We gotta come out and play the right way every night."
Another look at last night's win in today's @Verizon Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/OK240cjXxp
Game results
Golden State 117, Phoenix 107 (READ: Warriors survive Suns scare)
New Orleans 122, Minnesota 117 (READ: Anthony Davis wins over Pelicans fans irked by trade request)
Philadelphia 117, Denver 110 (READ: Tobias Harris shines in Sixers debut vs Nuggets)
Milwaukee 122, Dallas 107
Detroit 120, New York 103
Chicago 125, Brooklyn 106
Sacramento 102, Miami 96
Washington 119, Cleveland 106
