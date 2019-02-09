Anthony Davis delivers despite the Pelicans fans mixed reception while the defending champion Warriors survive a scare from the Suns, plus more thrilling action

Published 11:00 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch Anthony Davis return to action and turn jeers into cheers after leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 122-117 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, February 8 (Saturday, February 9, Philippine time).

Surrounded by trade drama a couple of weeks ago, Davis remained with the Pelicans as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out from their bid to acquire the three-time All-NBA First Teamer.

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors survived a scare from the Phoenix Suns, the NBA's worst team, behind their All-Star lineup in a 117-107 win.

"We gotta come out and play the right way every night."



Another look at last night's win in today's @Verizon Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/OK240cjXxp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2019

Game results

Golden State 117, Phoenix 107 (READ: Warriors survive Suns scare)

New Orleans 122, Minnesota 117 (READ: Anthony Davis wins over Pelicans fans irked by trade request)

Philadelphia 117, Denver 110 (READ: Tobias Harris shines in Sixers debut vs Nuggets)

Milwaukee 122, Dallas 107

Detroit 120, New York 103

Chicago 125, Brooklyn 106

Sacramento 102, Miami 96

Washington 119, Cleveland 106

