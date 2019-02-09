A native of Digos City, the do-it-all guard impresses before his townsmen to help the Gin Kings bag their second straight win

Published 7:47 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson dazzled in his hometown as Barangay Ginebra gave Blackwater an 85-67 beating in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Davao Del Sur Coliseum on Saturday, February 9.

A native of Digos City, Thompson impressed before his townsmen and messed with a triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals to help the Gin Kings bag their second straight win and improve to 3-2.

It was complete obliteration for the Gin Kings, who outscored the Elite 44-28 at halftime and never looked back.

Japeth Aguilar topscored for Ginebra with 20 points to go with 9 rebounds and 3 steals while Greg Slaughter piled up 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 25 minutes of play.

Also making his presence felt in the win was Kevin Ferrer, who came off the bench and fired 14 points off 3 triples with 4 boards.

Ginebra's formidable defense was in full display in the victory, limiting Blackwater to make only two of its 24 three-point attempts.

The Elite, though, tried to mount a comeback after narrowing the gap to 13 early in the 3rd quarter behind Joseph Eriobu, 35-48, but that was the closest they could get as the Gin Kings stretched their lead to as large as 24.

Eriobu delivered 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals while Mike Digregorio also had 14 markers and 3 boards for Blackwater, which absorbed its third straight loss to slip to 1-5.

Rookie Abu Tratter chipped in 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals in the losing effort.

The Scores

Ginebra 85 - Aguilar 20, Slaughter 17, Thompson 16, Ferrer 14, Dela Cruz 5, Mercado 4, Caperal 3, Cruz 3, Chan 2, Mariano 1, Tenorio 0, R. Aguilar 0, Devance 0, Teodoro 0.

Blackwater 67 - Digregorio 14, Eriobu 14, Tratter 13, Desiderio 7, Palma 6, Sumang 4, Belo 3, Alolino 2, Sena 2, Jose 2, Jose 2, Cortez 0, Dario 0, Maliksi 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 44-28, 68-46, 85-67.

– Rappler.com