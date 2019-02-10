The Elasto Painters bag their sixth win in 7 games to clinch a playoff berth and snatch the top seat from the Fuel Masters

Published 7:28 PM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix's unbeaten run could only go for so long.

Rain or Shine puffed enough gas in overtime to deal Phoenix its first loss in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup after a grind-out 98-94 triumph at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 10.

The Elasto Painters squandered a five-point lead in the final minute but finally got things done in the extra period to improve to 6-1 and become the first team to clinch a quarterfinals berth.

Beau Belga was at the forefront of Rain or Shine's fourth straight win, submitting all-around numbers of 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists while Kris Rosales tied his career-high of 16 points.

Although quiet the entire game with 5 points, Mark Borboran delivered when it mattered most by knocking down a dagger layup with 12 seconds left in overtime that closed all doors on any potential Fuel Masters comeback.

Calvin Abueva tried to shave Phoenix's deficit to a whisker but muffed his triple as Raymond Almazan secured the defensive rebound and the win for Rain or Shine.

Maverick Ahanmisi finished with 13 points and 5 boards, Almazan had 12 markers while Rey Nambatac chipped in 10 points and 5 rebounds in the win.

The Fuel Masters trailed by as much as 14 points the entire game, 56-70, and by as much as 8 points in the 4th quarter, 67-75, before riding on Jason Perkin's hot hands and Matthew Wright's heroics to forge overtime.

Wright buried a stepback triple with under a minute left that kept Phoenix within 2 points, 85-87, while Perkins knocked down the game-tying layup over Almazan's outstretched arms as James Yap missed a potential game-winning triple.

Perkins, though, saw his career-high 27 points and 9 rebounds go to waste as the Fuel Masters slipped to 5-1.

Wright delivered 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists while Abueva chalked up 16 points, 12 boards and 4 dimes in the losing effort.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 98 - Belga 16, Rosales 16, Ahanmisi 13, Almazan 12, Nambatac 10, Norwood 8, Torres 6, Borboran 5, Maiquez 4, Daquioag 4, Yap 2, Mocon 1, Ponferada 1.

Phoenix 94 - Perkins 27, Wright 16, Mallari 12, Jazul 7, Kramer 6, Mendoza 5, Marcelo 3, Napoles 2, Dennison 0, Chua 0, Revilla 0.

Quarters: 24-20, 45-36, 70-61, 87-87 (reg.), 98-94 (OT).

– Rappler.com