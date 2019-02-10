The triumvirate combines for 74 points as the Beermen win back-to-back games for the first time

Published 9:43 PM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel got a win run going for the first time after dealing Magnolia a 113-92 thrashing behind Arwind Santos, Terrence Romeo and June Mar Fajardo in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday, February 10.

Santos, Romeo and Fajardo combined for 74 points as the Beermen displayed their might to cruise to their fourth win in 7 games and keep the Hotshots winless in two games in a rematch of All-Filipino finalists last year.

Scorching hot all night, Santos went 7-of-11 from three-point distance to finish with 29 points to go with 4 rebounds and 1 block in the wire-to-wire win that saw San Miguel go off an 18-2 start and never look back.

Romeo showed flashes of his old form with 23 points built on a healthy 8-of-10 shooting with 3 assists and 2 steals while Fajardo was his usual self with 22 markers, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Playing catchup basketball throughout, Magnolia managed to cut its deficit to just 6 points early in the 3rd quarter, 45-51, before San Miguel pulled away and stretched its lead to as large as 24, 112-88.

It was a career night for Beermen guard Alex Cabagnot, who delivered 11 points, 4 assists and 3 steals, as he tied PBA legend Philip Cezar for 8th place in the all-time assists list 3,130 dimes.

Five players finished in double figures for Magnolia led by Ian Sangalang, who had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, but the team still couldn't crack the winning column.

Paul Lee and Rome dela Rosa had 16 and 14 points, respectively, in the loss while Rodney Brondial and Jio Jalalon conjoined for 23 markers.

The Scores

San Miguel 113 – Santos 29, Romeo 23, Fajardo 22, Cabagnot 11, Lassiter 9, Ross 6, Nabong 3, Tubid 3, Pessumal 3, Mamaril 2, Zamar 2, De Ocampo 0, Vigil 0, Lanete 0.

Magnolia 92 – Sangalang 19, Lee 16, Dela Rosa 14, Brondial 12, Jalalon 11, Pascual 8, Simon 4, Calisaan 4, Abundo 2, Gamalinda 2, Barroca 0, Reavis 0, Herndon 0, Melton 0.

Quarters: 28-12, 51-42, 82-69, 113-92.

– Rappler.com