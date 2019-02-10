The two spitfire guards bump at each other for several possessions and exchange sweet nothings

Published 11:40 PM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's all part of the game.

That's how both Chris Ross and Paul Lee described their physical clash following an intense battle during San Miguel's 113-92 clobbering of Magnolia in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday, February 10.

The two bumped at each other for several possessions and exchanged sweet nothings midway through the 2nd quarter, with Lee drawing two offensive fouls from Ross in a span of two minutes.

Ross, likewise, was fouled twice by Lee.

There was even one point when Lee escaped the referees' gaze with an apparent elbow to Ross' groin area with 6:23 minutes left in the first half.

But the Beermen playmaker was quick to dismiss the on-court spat.

"Just playing basketball, man. Body bumpin' is part of the game. Refs caught him and called fouls, so that was that," Ross told reporters.

The Hotshots guard echoed his counterpart's sentiments.

"It's a part of the game so pisikal lang talaga. Part of the game. Normal lang naman 'yun. Basketball 'yung nilalaro namin," Lee said.

(Physicality is part of the game. It's just normal. We're playing basketball.)

Ross, though, had the last laugh as San Miguel notched its second straight win for a 4-3 card while Magnolia remained winless in two games. – Rappler.com