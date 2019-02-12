The PBA will take a two-week break to support Team Pilipinas' must-win games in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – In support of Team Pilipinas’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the PBA Philippine Cup is set to go on a two-week break beginning Thursday, February 14.

The doubleheader at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, February 13, will be the last for the league in the All-Filipino conference before giving way to the national team’s preparation and participation for the sixth and final window of the qualifiers.

The twinbill will feature Alaska against Blackwater at 4:30 pm followed by the clash between Magnolia and Rain or Shine at 7 pm.

“There’s no turning back in our support for the national team. Sabi ko nga ang PBA all-out support yan sa Team Pilipinas,” said commissioner Willie Marcial.

(I did say the PBA will give its all-out support to Team Pilipinas)

The season-opening conference will resume on Wednesday, February 27, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum when Meralco tangles with Columbian Dyip and Phoenix goes up against NorthPort.

Team Pilipinas is currently preparing for its last two must-win games in the qualifiers against Qatar and Kazakhstan, respectively. (READ: Blatche, Barroca return to Gilas in 14-man pool for World Cup qualifiers)

The Filipinos are currently in fourth spot in Group F with an even 5-5 record, hoping to earn a berth in this year’s World Cup to be held in China in September.

The team leaves for Doha, Qatar on Saturday, February 16 to play the host country on Thursday, February 21, and will be traveling to Astana on February 22 to battle Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 24. – Rappler.com