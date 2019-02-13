The two-time MVP steals the win from his former team with a clutch three-point play

Published 9:47 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Expect James Yap to deliver in the clutch.

Yap showed he is still deadly as ever by converting the game-winning three-point play in Rain or Shine's 75-74 triumph over Magnolia in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, February 13.

The Elasto Painters trailed 72-74 with under 10 seconds left before Yap curled to the top of the key and hit the game-tying one-handed floater with 5 ticks left plus the foul from Rome dela Rosa.

Yap then coolly sank the bonus free throw as Rain or Shine secured its fifth straight win and seventh overall in 8 games after Ian Sangalang muffed a potential game-winning bucket at the buzzer.

The two-time Most Valuable Player finished with a game-high 18 points to go with 5 rebounds and also drilled in a crucial triple that knotted the score at 70-all with 1:15 minutes remaining.

Dela Rosa and Beau Belga exchanged buckets for a 72-all deadlock before Paul Lee gave the Hotshots the upper hand by burying an up-and-under jumper over Gabe Norwood with 7 seconds left.

However, it didn't take long before Yap stole the show and the win from his former team.

Maverick Ahanmisi finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists while Norbert Torres had 11 markers in the win. Raymond Almazan added 14 boards, 5 points, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Ian Sangalang put up a monster double-double of 16 points and 18 boards but that couldn't prevent Magnolia from remaining winless in 3 games.

Mark Barroca had 16 points, Robbie Herndon finished with 11 markers and 11 rebounds while Paul Lee finished with 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 75 - Yap 18, Ahanmisi 13, Torres 11, Rosales 7, Norwood 6, Almazan 5, Belga 4, Nambatac 3, Ponferada 3, Mocon 3, Onwubere 2, Daquioag 0.

Magnolia 74 - Sangalang 16, Barroca 16, Herndon 11, Lee 10, Reavis 9, Brondial 7, Dela Rosa 2, Jalalon 2, Pascual 1, Melton 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 40-33, 55-49, 75-74.

