Published 11:14 PM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mental health, proper grooming and finances were tackled as PBA players took time off the court during the league orientation at the Meralco Theater in Pasig City on Friday, February 15.

All PBA teams were present in the event held for the first time in almost a decade, the last happening under Sonny Barrios' stint as commissioner.

San Miguel guard Chris Ross, a vocal advocate of mental health, took the stage together with retired PBA player Tony Dela Cruz to shed light on the issue.

"The more people you can get to talk about it, the more people to come forward, then the more people you can reach. I feel like it's a good thing," Ross said afterwards.

Also sharing their expertise were Chesca Tenorio, sportscasters Sev Sarmenta and Juan Banal and stylist Regi Cruz.

Tenorio, wife of Barangay Ginebra stalwart LA, imparted her knowledge how PBA players can take care – and invest – their hard-earned money while Sarmenta showed ways how they can engage with fans and the media better.

Banal, son of PBA champion coach Joel, and Cruz then gave tips what pieces of clothing players should have in their wardrobe and how to dress up.

"Sa akin, malaking bagay kasi kilala na sila tapos ginagawa silang role model ng mga kabataan so kailangan ingatan mo na rin kung paano ka aasta sa labas," commissioner Willie Marcial said of the orientation's importance.

(For me, this is important because these players are seen as role models by the youth so they need to take caution how they will look and act outside.)

The PBA is currently on a two-week break to give way to Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the final window of the World Cup qualifiers. Action resumes on February 27. –Rappler.com