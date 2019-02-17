'The Triggerman' catches fire in the payoff period as the Beermen overcome the Milkmen in a PBA legends game

Published 7:49 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Allan Caidic hardly looked like he missed a beat as he fueled San Miguel's come-from-behind 96-83 over Alaska in the Return of the Rivals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 17.

The 55-year-old, arguably the best Filipino shooter in history, fired a game-high 26 points spiked by 6 triples to help the Beermen erase a double-digit lead and cruise in the final quarter of the PBA legends game.

Caidic had trouble sinking shots after scoring only 5 points in the first half off a dismal 1-of-8 clip before finding his touch, erupting for 21 points in the final two quarters – including a whopping 16 in the payoff period.

The score was knotted at 78-all midway through the 4th quarter before San Miguel unloaded a 13-1 spurt capped by back-to-back Caidic triples to mount a 91-79 lead with two minutes left.

Alaska managed to trim its deficit to single digit off two straight buckets from Kenneth Duremdes and Johnny Abarrientos, 83-91, but did not have enough time to stage a comeback.

Danny Ildefonso put up a double-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists while Denok Miranda finished with 17 markers, 4 boards and 4 assists for the Beermen.

Dondon Hontiveros had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Nic Belasco hauled down 18 rebounds in the win.

Willie Miller delivered 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals for the Milkmen, who wasted a 10-point, 34-24 lead in the 2nd quarter. Abarrientos had 11 points, 10 assists and 2 steals in the losing cause.

The game served as a benefit event for the PBA Legends Foundation, an organization geared to help retired professional basketball players. – Rappler.com