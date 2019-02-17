Turning 56 this year, 'The Triggerman' proves age has not tarnished his deadly range

Published 10:44 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Allan Caidic may be getting old, but that doesn't mean he has lost the shooting touch widely considered as the deadliest in Philippine basketball history.

Turning 56 this year, "The Triggerman" proved age has not tarnished his range by erupting for 26 points to steer San Miguel to a 96-83 win over Alaska in the Return of the Rivals on Sunday, February 17.

The pressure was heavy for Caidic, who holds the PBA record for most three-pointers made in a single game with 17 triples, but he did not disappoint before a mammoth crowd at the Araneta Coliseum by sinking 6 treys.

"'Yun mahirap eh, 'yung expectation sa 'yo ang taas, 'pag di mo na-meet, madi-disappoint 'yung mga tao. Kaya on our part, pressured din kami," Caidic told reporters after the game.

(When the expectations are high and you don't meet them, the fans will be disappointed. So on our part, we're pressured to deliver.)

"Imagine, I'm 56 already but 'yung expectations ng tao, ganoon pa rin eh. Talagang challenging on our part."

(Imagine, I'm 56 already but the fans' expectations are still there. It's really challenging on our part.)

Caidic looked like he was too eager to see his shots fall after scoring only 5 points in the first half behind a horrendous 1-of-8 clip.

However, it became a completely different story afterwards as he poured in 21 points in the second half – including 16 in the final period – and knocked down two big triples late that essentially sealed the win for the Beermen.

"Nagpalit pa ako ng sapatos, mukhang nanibago ako kanina. Anyway, nahirapan siguro ako kumuha ng second wind kasi nga 'di na kami sanay sa man-to-man eh, 12 minutes pa 'yun kada quarter," he said.

(I even changed my shoes. It felt different earlier. I had trouble catching my breath because we're not used to playing man-to-man and it was 12 minutes per quarter.)

"At least naka-recover noong second half, good thing 'yung mag kasama ko sinuportahan ako hanggang sa nakuha ko rin."

(At least I was able to recover in the second half. Good thing is my teammates supported me until I found my groove.) – Rappler.com