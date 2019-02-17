Recently retired, the 42-year-old proves there is plenty of game left in him by turning the PBA legends match into his own show

Published 10:23 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jayjay Helterbrand turned the Return of the Rivals into his own show after submitting a triple-double in Barangay Ginebra's 97-89 win over Purefoods at the jampacked Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 17.

Hanging up his spurs in 2017, the 42-year-old proved there is plenty of game left in him as he delivered 21 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 4 steals – all team-highs.

Vince Hizon shared the spotlight with Helterbrand by firing 19 points, including 16 in the crucial 3rd quarter that saw Ginebra swing a 38-all halftime deadlock to a 77-66 lead heading into the final frame.

Ginebra, coached by legend Robert Jaworski, never relinquished the upper hand with Purefoods narrowing the gap only to as close as 8 points.

Also starring for Ginebra are Marlou Aquino, who had 15 points and 8 rebounds, Noli Locsin, who finished with 14 markers, 9 boards, and Bal David, who chalked up 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Roger Yap churned out 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Purefoods, which was mentored by the great Ramon Fernandez, while Paul Artadi and Tony Boy Espinosa each added 14 in the losing effort.

In the first game, Allan Caidic flaunted his timeless range by firing 26 points in San Miguel's 96-83 triumph over Alaska.

The Return of the Rivals served as a benefit event for the PBA Legends Foundation, an organization geared to help retired professional basketball players.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 97 – Helterbrand 21, Hizon 19, Aquino 15, Locsin 14, David 12, Feihl 7, Palad 4, Jarencio 4, Jose 1, Isaac 0, Gayoso 0, Loyzaga 0, Cheng 0, Distrito 0, Ong 0, Mamaril 0.

Purefoods 89 – Yap 27, Artadi 14, Espinosa 14, Sta. Maria 7, Patrimonio 6, Codinera 6, Yee 5, Capacio 3, Marquez 3, Balingit 2, Solis 2, Ravena 0, Magsanoc 0, Pumaren 0, Naron 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 38-38, 77-66, 97-89.

– Rappler.com