The Living Legend works his magic along the sidelines as Barangay Ginebra foils Purefoods

Published 6:34 AM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A large part of Robert Jaworski's lore is his distinction as the first playing coach in PBA history.

But during the Return of the Rivals clash between Barangay Ginebra and Purefoods, he stuck to calling the shots.

And the PBA great, arguably the most iconic player in league history, worked his magic along the sidelines as Ginebra foiled Purefoods, 97-89, before a mammoth crowd at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 17.

Jaworski, though, vowed to see action in the next edition of the legends match.

"Alam mo, sa susunod na bahagi maglalaro tayo. Promise yan," he told reporters in the middle of a scrum as he was being mobbed by avid fans trying to get a glimpse of The Living Legend.

(You know, I will play in the next version. That's a promise.)

It was business as usual for Jaworski as he went up against former teammate and fellow PBA icon Ramon Fernandez, who coached Purefoods.

But the 72-year-old said he did not give any marching orders to his wards, especially since the event served as a benefit game for the PBA Legends Foundation – an organization that supports retired players.

"Just enjoy the game and just give your best because it's for a good cause. That's it," said Jaworski, noting what he told his players. "We're invited to support and here we are." – Rappler.com