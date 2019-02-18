The former two-time league MVP propels Rain or Shine to their fifth straight win and a league-best 7-1 record

Published 6:14 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Even at 37 years old, James Yap keeps on demonstrating he still has the "Big Game" repertoire.

Yap's resurgence continued as he helped Rain or Shine win 3 straight games in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup by averaging 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the period of February 5 to 13.

The Elasto Painters have won 5 successive matches overall and carry a league-best 7-1 record, with the veteran gunner being a huge part of their success.

His performances made him the rightful winner of the Cignal-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award. (READ: Turning 37, James Yap wishes for first PBA title with Rain or Shine)

Yap drilled in 6 triples against NorthPort on February 8 to finish with 18 points and lead Rain or Shine to a come-from-behind 107-100 triumph.

The former two-time league Most Valuable Player was then limited to a measly 2 points as Rain or Shine halted Phoenix's unbeaten streak with a 98-94 win on February 10.

But Yap wasn't about to settle for another quiet game after torching Magnolia with 18 points and 5 rebounds and converting the game-winning three-point play in a 75-74 victory on February 13.

With the Elasto Painters down 72-74 with less than 10 seconds left, Yap pump faked two defenders and knocked down a one-handed floater plus the foul from Rome dela Rosa. He coolly sank the foul shot for the win.

Yap bested teammate Beau Belga; San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, and Arwind Santos; and Alaska's Chris Banchero, Carl Bryan Cruz, and Ping Exciminiano for the weekly honor. – Rappler.com