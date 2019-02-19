Calvin Abueva and Paul Lee lead the North All-Stars, while June Mar Fajardo and James Yap head the South All-Stars

Published 2:40 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – North All-Star's quickness and athleticism versus South All-Star's heft and height.

In a nutshell, that's the storyline in the upcoming PBA All-Star Game in Calasiao, Pangasinan.

After more than a month of voting among fans, LA Tenorio, Paul Lee, and Calvin Abueva were named as part of North's starting unit, while South will rely on the Twin Tower combination of June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter.

Marcio Lassiter and Japeth Aguilar complete the North first five, while James Yap, Mark Barroca, and Scottie Thompson round out the rest of South's starting roster.

This year, the PBA has reverted to its old All-Star format of holding the games in just a single venue. The festivities are scheduled from March 29 to 31.

For the last two seasons, the league had brought the All-Star weekend nationwide, hopping from Luzon, the Visayas, to Mindanao. – Rappler.com