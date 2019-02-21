Arvin Tolentino and Axel Iñigo team up as Wangs Basketball rolls past Trinity University of Asia

Published 9:07 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Collegiate connections were rekindled as the Wangs Basketball Couriers routed Trinity University of Asia White Stallions, 89-69, to kick off their 2019 PBA D-League campaign at the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday, February 21.

Ex-FEU star forward Arvin Tolentino led the way with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds while former Tamaraw point guard Axel Iñigo chipped in 12 markers, 6 boards and 4 assists. San Beda swingman Radge Tongco also added 13 points and 5 dimes.

"Sobrang saya namin kasi nakita naman namin ang effort. Lahat ng pinaghirapan namin, nagbunga," said coach Pablo Lucas.

(We’re so happy because we were able to see the effort. All our hard work paid off.)

It was a superb 3rd quarter for Wangs as Tolentino and Daryl Singontiko found their mark from long range as they went on a 23-point eruption to take a 67-47 lead that even ballooned to 25, 76-51, early in the 4th frame.

Michael Canete paced the White Stallions with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, as Levi dela Cruz got 11 points, 6 boards, 5 assists, and 5 steals in the loss.

Red Lions rule

More collegiate action ruled the second game as the Metropac-San Beda Red Lions handled their NCAA playoff rival Perpetual Help Altas, 85-75.

James Canlas fired 11 of his 15 points in the second half on top of 4 rebounds to guide the Movers to the victory after fending off a pesky Altas side.

His explosion between the final two frames helped Metropac-San Beda turn a tight 54-53 lead to a 65-53 affair early in the 4th quarter, keeping Perpetual at bay until the final buzzer.

"James did a good job in the 3rd. He really separated us from Perpetual," said eight-time PBA D-League champion coach Boyet Fernandez.

Donald Tankoua dominated with 19 markers, 9 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks and a steal while Clint Doliguez added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Incoming sophomore guard Evan Nelle had 11 points, 8 dimes, 2 boards and 2 steals.

Former San Beda center Ben Adamos corralled 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in his first game for Perpetual.

Finally, in a battle of champions, the St. Clare Saints-Virtual Reality dealt Go for Gold-CSB its second straight loss in a 92-78 drubbing.

Joshua Fontanilla led all scorers with 27 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Big man Mohamad Pare anchored the paint with 8 markers and 19 big boards for the reigning NAASCU champs.

Although Go for Gold still led 65-59, early in the 4th quarter, St. Clare outscored them 33-13 from that point to turn a six-point deficit into a 14-point blowout win.

Justin Gutang and Kendrix Belgica paced the Scratchers with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Highly-touted Fil-Am guard Roosevelt Adams debuted with 9 markers, 6 boards and 4 steals in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Scores:

First Game

Wangs 89 – Tolentino 13, Tongco 13, Inigo 12, Gerero 12, Santos 10, De Mesa 8, Singontiko 6, Estrella 6, Bulawan 4, Vito 3, Padua 2, Lucas 0, Lim 0, Brojan 0, Wong 0.

The Masterpiece-TUA 69 – Canete 19, Dela Cruz 11, Balucanag 8, Mandreza 5, Concepcion 5, Villoria 5, Abanes 5, Biteng 4, Reyes 4, Nidoy 3, De Guzman 0, Montero 0.

Quarters: 24-20, 44-35, 67-48, 89-69.

Second Game

Metropac-San Beda 85 – Tankoua 19, Canlas 15, Doliguez 11, Nelle 11, Oftana 10, Soberano 7, Carino 3, Etrata 3, Abuda 2, Bahio 2, Cuntapay 2, Visser 0, Alfaro 0, Obenza 0, Tagala 0.

Perpetual 75 – Adamos 16, Sese 11, Charcos 10, Solis 8, Pasia 8, Razon 8, Martel 5, Peralta 4, Egan 3, Pido 2, Lanoy 0, Guissani 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 39-30, 59-53, 85-75.

Third Game

St. Clare-Virtual Reality 92 – Fontanilla 27, Hallare 13, Rubio 11, Palencia 11, Ambuludto 9, Pare 8, Santos 7, Rivera 3, Fuentes 3, De Leon 0, Tecson 0.

Go for Gold-CSB 78 – Gutang 16, Belgica 13, Haruna 12, Adams 9, Dixon 8, Naboa 5, Pangalangan 4, Pasturan 4, Leutcheu 3, Carlos 2, Velasco 2, Young 0, Lim 0, Nayve 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 38-33, 59-60, 92-78.

– Rappler.com