The Dyip storm back from 15 points down to snap a three-game skid

Published 7:04 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Columbian erased a double-digit deficit to turn back Meralco, 86-85, and snap its three-game skid in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, February 27.

Rashawn McCarthy fired a career-high 30 points with 8 rebounds and 3 assists as the Dyip stormed back from 15 points down and fended off a late Bolts comeback to hike their record to 3-4.

McCarthy knocked down 6 three-pointers, the last coming with 2:30 minutes left to give Columbian an 86-80 lead – an advantage that stood until the final buzzer.

Chris Newsome drained a triple to narrow the gap to a whisker, 85-86, but the Bolts failed to capitalize as Baser Amer and Cliff Hodge muffed back-to-back potential game-winning shots.

Glen Khobuntin chipped in 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Eric Camson chalked up 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.

Four players delivered in double figures for Meralco but the team couldn't sustain a hot start that saw them lead 26-11 early in the 2nd quarter as it succumbed to its second straight loss for a 3-3 card.

Newsome finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Cliff Hodge had 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks and Ranidel de Ocampo chalked up 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Columbian 86 - McCarthy 30, Khobuntin 14, Camson 10, Perez 8, Cahilig 6, Corpuz 6, Escoto 4, Celda 3, Faundo 3, Calvo 2, Agovida 0.

Meralco 85 - Newsome 17, Hodge 14, De Ocampo 14, Amer 10, Salva 8, Quinto 7, Pinto 5, Canaleta 5, Tolomia 3, Hugnatan 2, Faundo 0, Jackson 0.

Quarters: 11-24, 42-45, 66-66, 86-85.

– Rappler.com