Published 9:20 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brothers Jeepy and Bryan Faundo fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing against each other in the PBA.

The two big men faced off in the professional ranks for the first time as Columbian eked out an 86-85 win over Meralco in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, February 27.

Although Bryan played for only 3 minutes, Jeepy still relished the moment he had been waiting for since he was a kid.

"Siyempre happy ako kasi naabutan ko pa siya at nakalaro ko pa siya. Napapanood ko siya dati, elem pa lang," said Jeepy, who is 12 years younger than the 35-year-old Bryan.

(Of course I'm happy because he's still here and I was able to play against him. I've watched him since I was in elementary school.)

"Happy ako na nagkasabay kami, siya rin happy siya. Masaya ako na nakalaro ko siya."

(I'm happy that we played in the PBA at the same time. He's happy also. I'm happy that I was able to go up against him.)

The older Faundo shared the same sentiments, revealing his younger brother had always wanted them to one day meet each other in the big league.

"Isa sa mga bucket list niya makalaro ako kaya lagi niya ko inaasar," said Bryan.

(It's on his bucket list to play against me so he's always teasing me.)

"Siyempre una, proud na kuya kasi 'yung kapatid mo nakuha niya na rin 'yung dream niya sa pros."

(As a big brother, I'm proud of him that he has achieved his dream of playing in the pros.)

But Bryan, who has been playing in the PBA for almost a decade, knows Jeepy still has a long way to go.

"Sana magpatuloy pa. Sana maging masipag siya sa lahat ng gagawin niya."

(I hope he continues to do well. I hope he'll always be hardworking in everything he will do.) – Rappler.com